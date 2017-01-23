Delhi Man Allegedly Robbed Of His Belongings After Being Offered Ride In Car

A man was allegedly robbed by three persons in Shahdara after they offered him a ride in their car, police said on Sunday. On Friday, Kapil Chowdhury (22) was waiting at Kashmere Gate for a bus to go to Ghaziabad when three men asked him for the direction to reach there and offered him a ride, a police official said.When the vehicle reached a secluded spot in Shahdara, they allegedly threw Mr Chowdhury out of the car after thrashing him and robbing him of his belongings, police said.The victim made a PCR call after borrowing a phone from a passerby, they said, adding the three accused were detained yesterday.In a similar incident, a cab driver was robbed of his belongings, thrashed and thrown out of his car yesterday after three persons boarded it on the pretext of going to Gurgaon.After boarding the cab, one of the accused pointed a pistol at him and asked him to drive on. On reaching Pul Prahladpur, took away Satyendra Kumar's belongings and threw him out of the car, police said, adding a hunt is on the nab the accused.