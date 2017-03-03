18 Senior Cops Transferred In Major Reshuffle In Delhi Police

In a major reshuffle in the top brass of Delhi Police under new commissioner Amulya Patnaik, 18 officials, including those working on missing JNU student and Ramjas College incident cases, have been transferred.Ravindra Yadav, joint commissioner of police (Crime) has been transferred as joint commissioner of police (Eastern Range).Praveer Ranjan, who was posted as joint commissioner of police (Headquarters), will be replacing Yadav and inherit important cases, including the disappearance of JNU student Najeeb Ahmed and the recent probe into the Ramjas College fracas.Dependra Pathak, who was recently promoted as special commissioner, will replace Sanjay Beniwal as special commissioner (Operations).Mr Beniwal, who was handling Operations and Women Safety, Airport and Modernisation, as special commissioner of police has been relieved of the Operations job whilst continuing to look after the latter.Sanjay Singh, who was recently promoted as special commissioner, will assume charge as special commissioner (Armed Police).He will replace R S Krishnia, who will now be assuming charge as special commissioner (Headquarters), while retaining the Recruitment charge.Satish Golcha, who was posted as joint commissioner (Eastern Range), will be taking over Pathak, who has been promoted as joint commissioner (Southwest).Rajesh Khurana, posted as joint commissioner (Special Branch), will be taking over from Singh as joint commissioner (Northern range). David Lalrinsanga, posted as joint commissioner (Vigilance) will be taking over from Robin Hibu as joint commissioner (SPUWAC).Mr Hibu will be assuming the charge of joint commissioner (Operations).Additional commissioner K K Vyas has been shifted from the crime branch to the licensing unit.Deputy Commissioner of the 1st battalion Vikramjit Singh will now be DCP (Headquarters and General Administration).1995-batch DANIPS officer Pramod Kushwaha, who was acting DCP (Special Cell), has been transferred to the 2nd battalion. DANIPS officer Rajeev Ranjan, who was recently transferred to Economic Offences Wing (EOW) as DCP from Headquarters, has been appointed as Staff Officer (SO) to the police chief.