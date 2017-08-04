Lt Governor Anil Baijal For Dedicated Cyber Research Units In Delhi Police

Stressing the need for "dedicated" cyber research units in Delhi Police, Lt Governor Anil Baijal today suggested that a road map be prepared for time-bound and continuous integration of technology in various aspects of policing.Lt Governor Baijal called for strengthening the capacity and response mechanism of Delhi Police through tie-ups with reputed knowledge partners, besides pointing to the need for setting up dedicated cyber units.The Lt Governor reviewed the law and order situation in the city in a meeting with the Delhi Police Commissioner and other senior officials.He laid stress on the need for regular audit of security systems and capacity-building to high level of preparedness and response levels of the police force, according to a statement from the LG's office.The police officials informed the Lt Governor about the ongoing work on e-Beat Book and e-Saathi, two citizen-centric services.These will help in providing various services such as tenant and servant verification, enrolment of senior citizens and single women with police authorities, search for missing children and stolen vehicles.He was also informed about the e-Academy initiative for capacity building planned for online learning of Delhi Police personnel.A Chief Technology Officer (CTO) is to be appointed shortly for handling latest technological developments, the Lt Governor said. The role of the CTO will be vital in assessing the futuristic needs of technology at par with the technologies available world over.The police officials also updated Lt Governor Baijal about various modes of technology in operation and the road map for adoption of various technologies in policing in the near future.