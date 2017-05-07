Saw Satyendar Jain Give 2 Crores To Arvind Kejriwal, Says Kapil Mishra: Highlights

I was removed after I spoke out.

I saw Satyendar Jain gave Rs 2 crore to Arvind Kejriwal.

I have told this to the Lieutenant Governor.

What was the need to take this cash?

Why was I removed? Why was I lauded if my performance was bad. The timing shows who's wrong .

Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra held a tell-all press conference today where he claimed he saw Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain give Rs 2 crore to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Mr Mishra's claims come a day after he was sacked from the cabinet. Before he addressed the media, Mr Mishra met the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. The 36-year-old AAP legislator tweeted, "I have witnessed HIM taking illegal cash.. have shared all details with Lt. Gov.(Governor)." While Mr Mishra was meeting the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal went met senior AAP leaders inclusing Manish Sisodia at his residence.Here are the highlights of Kapil Mishra's press conference: