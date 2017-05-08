Kapil Mishra Live: Sacked AAP Minister Says Will Never Join BJP

Kapil Mishra, Delhi's Water Minister, was sacked by Arvind Kejriwal from his cabinet on Saturday night today said that he will not join the BJP and challenged AAP to expel him.

Delhi | Posted by | Updated: May 08, 2017 17:20 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kapil Mishra Live: Sacked AAP Minister Says Will Never Join BJP

Kapil Mishra, after being sacked as Water Minister, said he will never leave AAP.

Kapil Mishra, Delhi's Water Minister, was sacked by Arvind Kejriwal from his cabinet on Saturday night over issues in managing Delhi's water supply. A day after Mr Mishra was removed from the post, he made a shocking revelation claiming he saw Health Minister Satyendar Jain handing Rs. 2 crore in cash to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Mr Mishra, addressing the media said, "I will never join the BJP and I have no contact with any of it's leader." He further challenged AAP to expel him.

Here are the live updates of Kapil Mishra's  speech:
  • CBI has given me an appointment tomorrow at 11
  • I have already said Satyendar Jain gave Kejriwal money, in front of my eyes, in his house
  • I will give all documents and evidences tomorrow at 11.30
  • Satyender Jain himself told me about a 50-crore land deal
  • They accuse me of being a Modi agent
  • Every AAP member knows that if anyone has hit the BJP hardest -on Pathankot, on MCD, on Modi's policies - it is Kapil Mishra
  • I will never join the BJP. I have no contact with any BJP leader
  • I want Kejriwal to provide evidence linking me to the BJP
  • They term everyone who questions Kejriwal as a Modi agent
  • I will never leave AAP
  • Today, they've called a PAC meeting. I openly challenge them to expel me


Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READFor The Love Of 'Cheap Thrills': Desi Bride's Dance Video Is Trending
Kapil MishraAAP sacked minister

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2MantostaanGuardians Of The Galaxy 2

................................ Advertisement ................................