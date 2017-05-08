Kapil Mishra Live: Sacked AAP Minister Says Will Never Join BJP

Here are the live updates of Kapil Mishra's speech:
- CBI has given me an appointment tomorrow at 11
- I have already said Satyendar Jain gave Kejriwal money, in front of my eyes, in his house
- I will give all documents and evidences tomorrow at 11.30
- Satyender Jain himself told me about a 50-crore land deal
- They accuse me of being a Modi agent
- Every AAP member knows that if anyone has hit the BJP hardest -on Pathankot, on MCD, on Modi's policies - it is Kapil Mishra
- I will never join the BJP. I have no contact with any BJP leader
- I want Kejriwal to provide evidence linking me to the BJP
- They term everyone who questions Kejriwal as a Modi agent
- I will never leave AAP
- Today, they've called a PAC meeting. I openly challenge them to expel me