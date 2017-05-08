Kapil Mishra Live: Sacked AAP Minister Says Will Never Join BJP

CBI has given me an appointment tomorrow at 11

I have already said Satyendar Jain gave Kejriwal money, in front of my eyes, in his house

I will give all documents and evidences tomorrow at 11.30

Satyender Jain himself told me about a 50-crore land deal

They accuse me of being a Modi agent

Every AAP member knows that if anyone has hit the BJP hardest -on Pathankot, on MCD, on Modi's policies - it is Kapil Mishra

I will never join the BJP. I have no contact with any BJP leader

I want Kejriwal to provide evidence linking me to the BJP

They term everyone who questions Kejriwal as a Modi agent

I will never leave AAP

Today, they've called a PAC meeting. I openly challenge them to expel me

Kapil Mishra, Delhi's Water Minister, was sacked by Arvind Kejriwal from his cabinet on Saturday night over issues in managing Delhi's water supply. A day after Mr Mishra was removed from the post, he made a shocking revelation claiming he saw Health Minister Satyendar Jain handing Rs. 2 crore in cash to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Mr Mishra, addressing the media said, "I will never join the BJP and I have no contact with any of it's leader." He further challenged AAP to expel him.