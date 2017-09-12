Live: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia On Pradhyuman Thakur's Murder In Gurgaon School

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is speaking to NDTV on the measures taken by his government following the death of Pradhyuman Thakur. The Class 2 student was found dead inside the toilet of Ryan International school in Gurgaon. Mr Sisodia briefed the media yesterday on the steps taken by the government to ensure the safety of students. Every staff member at every Delhi school will have to undergo mandatory police verification within three weeks, he said.
Here are the live updates on Manish Sisodia:
Children need to have confidence to discuss issues with their parents: Sisodia
- I won't leave any stone unturned to ensure safety of children
- Will request parents to talk to children
- They need to spend time with their children
- Children need to have confidence to discuss issues with their parents
'Security is a basic part of a schools responsibility'
"There are policies in place. Some are very strict. But the problem is that no one is following it. It needs to be followed. Every, every single policy has to be followed. Security is a basic part of a schools responsibility," said Mr Sisodia.
"There are policies in place. Some are very strict. But the problem is that no one is following it. It needs to be followed. Every, every single policy has to be followed. Security is a basic part of a schools responsibility," said Mr Sisodia.
We can't run schools properly, but want smart cities: Sisodia
The biggest mistake in our country with regard to education is that we have promoted private schools and not government schools... I do not want to politicise the issue, but we are talking of smart cities. What will we do with smart cities when these basic issues are not being sorted out. We can't run our schools properly and ensure rules are followed, and we want to build smart cities.
We have to involve every stake holder: Manish Sisodia
"We would like to involve parents by allowing them to get CCTV footage whenever they want. Parents will have a right to get CCTV footage and the school will be obliged to give it whenever asked for it. We are working on this," Mr Sisodia tells NDTV.
Authorities only wake up after an incident like this: Pradyuman's father
- There were rules earlier but nobody monitored its implementation
- Today you'll make another few rules
- Authorities only wake up after an incident like this
- What needs to be done is that the implementation has to be very stringent
- If accountability is fixed, then it will make a difference
Manish Sisodia on steps taken to ensure security of students
- Weekly and monthly reports to be submitted by each school to authorities
- CCTVs in every classroom and corridor of every school
- Police verification and background check be made compulsory for all school staff, especially bus drivers, conductors, etc...
Pradhyuman's father urges Manish Sisodia to ensure security lapses are fixed in schools
- The biggest mistake in our country with regard to education is that we have promoted private schools and not government schools
- This has resulted in poor quality of education in government schools
Private schools have political backing: Sisodia
- Private schools admit students referred by politicians
- In return, extend favours to schools
- VIPs should be removed from school management
'CCTVs in every corridor'
- Accountability is necessary for both government and private schools
- I will ensure that each and every schools have CCTV
- I will ask officials to ensure that schools conduct background checks of their employees
No more content