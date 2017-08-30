List Out Benefits For Acid Attack Victims: High Court To Delhi Government

The Delhi High Court has asked the city government to list out the benefits available to acid attack victims under its various schemes to ensure that the sufferers do not have to approach the courts for relief.Justice Vibhu Bakhru also asked the Social Welfare Department of the government to examine the schemes and include feasible measures for rehabilitation of acid attack victims.The court's order came on a plea filed by the father of a 14-year-old boy, who was a victim of acid attack in 2014, seeking a compensation of Rs 50 lakh from Delhi government."Although Delhi government has issued several circulars for free medical treatment of acid attack victims and has also set up a Victims Compensation Fund, there is an urgent need for issuing a comprehensive paper that lists out all the benefits that are available to the victims of acid attacks. This would ensure that the acid attack victims are fully aware of the benefits available and do not have to approach the courts for relief," the court said.The man also sought reimbursement of medical expenses incurred by him on his son's treatment.He told the court that the incident took place in June 2014, when his son and a friend were returning home. He was accosted by his friend's elder brother who threw acid on him.The attack rendered the child blind and despite three rounds of surgery, he could not retrieve his eyesight.Advocate Santosh Kumar Tripathi, Additional Standing Counsel of Delhi Government, apprised the court that the State has issued several circulars for free medical treatment of acid attack victims and has also set up a Victims Compensation Fund.The court noted that the child would be required to be admitted to a specialised school meant for visually impaired persons for his rehabilitation and for this, additional efforts are required to be taken."The present petition is disposed of by directing the petitioner to approach the nodal officer appointed by the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi for further medical treatment. Delhi State Legal Services Authority is also directed to consider the petitioner's claim for further compensation under the Delhi Victims Compensation Scheme, 2015," the court said.