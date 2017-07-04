Liquid Nitrogen In Cocktail Nearly Killed Delhi Man. His Stomach 'Burst' On April 13, the 30-year-old went with his friends to a pub in Gurgaon and thought nothing of gulping down a new cocktail on the menu.

Delhi man ended up in hospital after consuming a cocktail laced with liquid nitrogen New Delhi: That smoky drink could really kill you, a Delhi businessman learnt the hard way when he ended up in the hospital emergency with a hole in his stomach. A cocktail laced with liquid nitrogen, used to turbo-freeze food and drinks for a fancy effect, left him fighting for his life.



On April 13, the 30-year-old went with his friends to a pub in Gurgaon and thought nothing of gulping down a new cocktail on the menu.



He swallowed the drink even before the white smoke - liquid nitrogen vapours - had vanished. Ignoring the discomfort that he felt instantly, he took another drink.



"Within seconds, my stomach started swelling and I was in unbearable pain. Breathing was also difficult," the man has told the Hindustan Times newspaper



He was rushed to hospital, where doctors found a hole in his insides. His stomach was open "like a book", various reports quote them as saying.



The doctors had to remove a part of his stomach, so bad was his state. The gas was trapped inside and, with no outlet, burnt a hole.



A doctor who operated on him



Liquid nitrogen, which is the liquefied form of nitrogen gas, has a boiling point of -195.8 degree Celsius and is widely used in gourmet cooking as it magically freezes anything it comes into contact with.



It is used to make instant ice-cream, or freeze dry fruits, and mostly in bars for the dramatic "smoking drink" effect.



But doctors say if consumed in some form before it evaporates completely, it can severely damage tissues. It can expand more than 500 times, so if there is no outlet, a person's stomach can "explode", quite literally.



