Light Rains In Parts Of Delhi, Temperature Down By 7 Notches

Light rains and thunderstorm occurred in parts of the national capital in the evening bringing the mercury down by seven notches.The temperature fell by seven notches at 9 pm and settled at 31.2 degrees Celsius, a MeT department official said.The Safdarjung observatory, whose recording is considered official for the city, registered a maximum temperature of 38.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, while the minimum temperature was 23.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal.The Palam observatory registered a high of 38.8 degrees Celsius, while areas under Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar recorded day temperatures of 38 degrees Celsius, 39 degrees Celsius and 38.4 degrees Celsius, respectively, the official said.Humidity levels oscillated between 55 and 22 per cent. The MeT office has predicted overcast conditions along with the possibility of thunder and lightning for tomorrow. "The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively," the MeT official said.Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures had settled at 37.8 degrees Celsius and 25.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.