Lashkar Terrorist Convicted In 2005 Delhi Serial Blasts Which Killed Over 60 People

In what is being seen as a setback for the Delhi Police, only one of the three men accused in the 2005 serial blasts in Delhi -- in which more than 60 people died - has been convicted by a Delhi court. Lashkar terrorist Tariq Ahmed Dar, is said to be the mastermind of the 2005 blasts. Of the many charges against him, Dar has been convicted only for terror funding. The maximum sentence he can get is a 10-year jail term. He has already served 12 years in jail.The serial blasts of October 29, 2005 at in Sarojini Nagar, Kalkaji, and Paharganj had claimed the lives of 67 people. More than 200 people were injured.Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists Tariq Ahmed Dar, Mohammed Rafiq Shah and Mohammed Hussain Fazili were arrested. In 2008, the court framed charges against Dar, the alleged mastermind, and the other two. They were accused of waging war against the state, conspiring, collecting arms, murder and attempt to murder.