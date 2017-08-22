Kyrgyz Woman, Daughter Arrested At Delhi Airport For Smuggling 8 Kg Gold

The arrest took place after the customs department started probing seizure of over USD 2 lakh, equivalent to Rs 1.27 crore from one of the accused, at the airport.

About 8.2 kg of gold is allegedly brought into the country by the mother-daughter duo

New Delhi:  A Kyrgyz woman and her daughter have been arrested by the customs department for allegedly smuggling into the country over eight kilograms of gold via the Delhi airport.

The passenger was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) staff at the airport on Sunday when she was proceeding to catch a flight to Bishkek. The CISF staff handed over the woman to the customs, as per an official release issued today.

A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in recovery of USD 2,01,172, it said.

"Subsequent to the investigations, the passenger (mother) admitted that the recovered amount was sale proceeds of about 4.4 kg of gold, which she had brought illegally into India," the release said.

Following the investigation, her daughter was also apprehended from a hotel in Paharganj area later, it said.

"She also admitted to have brought about 3.8 kg of gold illegally into India on her arrival," the release issued by the customs department said.

About 8.2 kg of gold is allegedly brought into the country by the mother-daughter duo, it claimed.

Both the passengers have been arrested, the release said.

