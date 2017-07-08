Killer Filmed On CCTV Stabbing Delhi Woman Arrested In Mumbai

A man who was caught on CCTV stabbing a 21-year-old girl to death in North East Delhi was today arrested from Mumbai.Adil, 23, was seen on security cameras from a neighbourhood stabbing a woman in broad daylight on the road outside her house. The woman died in hospital on Friday.Police say two other men have also been arrested who helped him in escaping Delhi after committing the crime.Video from Tuesday evening showed the man quarreling with the woman outside her home as he lunges at her with a knife. They both then disappear into a doorway.The police says he has a criminal record and earlier cases against him include car theft.The victim was training to be a stewardess.The woman's parents say that Adil had been stalking her for a year. The accused, according to the police had left Delhi and returned to the city on the same day that he stabbed her.