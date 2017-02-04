Kidnapped, Raped And Sold: The Horrifying Ordeal Of A 15-Year-Old Girl Lost In Delhi

A 15-year-old girl who arrived in New Delhi from Chhattisgarh after boarding a wrong train was kidnapped, raped and sold to a person with the help of a woman before being rescued by the Delhi Commission for Women.Two people have been arrested in connection with the trafficking of the girl who was rescued from an area near Humayun's Tomb on Thursday.The girl was travelling in a train in Chhattisgarh in October to visit her relatives, but boarded a wrong train and reached Delhi.At the railway station, she met a man called Arman, who was selling water bottles, said a senior police officer.He took her to Sarai Kale Khan and raped her with the help of his wife Hasheena, he said.The couple then sold her for Rs 70,000 to a man named Pappu Yadav so that he could marry her, he said."She was living in Faridabad for close to two months with Pappu who physically and mentally tortured her. She then somehow left his house and reached Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station where Hasheena met her and gave her a spiked drink," he added.When she fell semi-conscious, Hasheena handed her over to a 22-year-old man called Mohammad Afroz."He raped her near the railway station and paid the sum to Hasheena. The victim somehow managed to escape and was noticed by a passerby who made a PCR call," said the officer.She was rescued and a case has been registered at the Sunlight Colony police station.She is undergoing counselling after being examined at AIIMS."After several raids in Sarai Kale Khan and Faridabad, Mohammad Afroz and Pappu Yadav have been arrested. Efforts are being made to arrest the remaining accused," he said.Police is also adding sections under Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006 based on the facts that have emerged in the case so far.