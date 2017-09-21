Kept In Dark About Trial In Children's Rape Cases, 6 Mothers Go To Court

Six mothers whose children have been raped have gone to court demanding that they be informed about the progress in the cases by the police. Not only were they not told about the hearing dates, they were not even informed that the accused were given bail. Two mothers told the Delhi High Court that they found out about the bail only when they saw the men who raped their children roaming free.The lawyers working on the cases say under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act or POCSO, the police must keep the parents informed at every stage of investigation and trial and also supply them with a copy of the chargesheet. "Neither of these two is happening," said Sridevi Pannicker, who is representing the children.The mother of a 14-year-old says the accused received a copy of the chargesheet four months before she got the same document, that too after appeals through her counsel. By then, seven hearings had taken place, which they had missed. Another family had missed nine hearings.The 14-year-old, who had been raped multiple times, gave birth to a baby, which was given up for adoption. One of the sexually abused children is a boy."There are many more such cases... More than 300 such cases under POCSO are being supported by Haq," said Sana Siddiqui of the non-profit Haq, which is working to help the families.Such families most come from under-privileged classes and because of the stigma attached to child sex abuse, they do not usually come forward. The non-profit has brought together these six mothers to give much more weight to their appeal.The High Court has issued a notice to the government, seeking response on the issue. The next hearing is on October 11.