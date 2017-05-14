Arvind Kejriwal Laundered Money, Alleges Sacked AAP Minister Kapil Mishra

Hawala transactions, hundreds of shell companies, hiding financial details from the Income Tax Department and the Election Commission: sacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Kapil Mishra's latest salvo against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal this morning listed a huge array of financial irregularities. Mr Mishra, who has been suspended from the party since his rebellion last week, also promised to provide documents that would substantiate each one of his allegations."Kejriwal hid many things like hawala transactions, donations, forming shell companies, playing with taxpayers' money and hiding information from Income Tax Department and the Election Commission," Mr Mishra said at the latest media conference this morning, where he had promised to reveal "shocking details" of corruption and scam.The Income Tax department, he said, has sent notice to Mr Kejriwal about four companies he holds fraudulently. "But he actually has hundreds of companies which he holds illegally. Lakhs and crores are in each of these company accounts," the former minister said.Showing what he said were details of bank accounts, Mr Mishra alleged that Mr Kejriwal and his aides were converting black money to white, claiming the amounts were donations to the party. "I will take this document to the Central Bureau of Investigation at 11 am tomorrow and file a First Information Report against him," he said.