Kapil Mishra To Hold Exhibition Of Documents On Scams of AAP-led Delhi Government

84 Shares EMAIL PRINT Kapil Mishra will hold an 'exhibition' of documents on 'scams' in the AAP-led Delhi government on June 3 New Delhi: Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra will hold an "exhibition" of documents pertaining to the "scams" in the AAP-led Delhi government and the party on June 3.



Stating this in his blog, Mr Mishra also questioned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's "silence" over the alleged irregularities in the AAP and the Delhi government.



"Kejriwal sacked (Delhi's Food and Civil Supplies Minister) Asim Ahmed Khan just on the basis of an audio. We were happy that a strict action was taken against him. Today, there are enough documents indicting Kejriwal, but it appears that there are different set of rules for Asim and Kejriwal and (Health Minister) Satyendar Jain," he said.



Mr Khan was sacked from Mr Kejriwal's cabinet over graft charges.



Mr Mishra also called upon those who participated in the India Against Corruption movement, which was a precursor to the formation of AAP, to attend the exhibition on June 3 at the Constitution Club in Delhi.



"A decision will be taken on the next course of action i.e. a no-confidence motion against the Kejriwal government, a referendum or Right to Recall," he said.



During their anti-corruption movement days, Mr Kejriwal and social activist Anna Hazare used to invoke the concept of 'Right to Recall' a government or any elected representative in case they were found to be not performing.



