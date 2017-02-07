Kailash Satyarthi's Nobel Citation Stolen In Theft At South Delhi Home

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi's Nobel prize citation has been stolen in a theft at his house in south Delhi.The theft took place last night and was discovered by the staff of the social activist, who was awarded the Noble peace prize in 2014.Mr Satyarthi, 63, is believed to be away. He is participating in the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Latin America.The founder of the Bachpan Bachao Andolan, an organization dedicated to ending child labour and rescuing underage workers, Mr Satyarthi shared the Nobel peace prize with Malala Yousafzai of Pakistan.