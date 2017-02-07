Budget
Collapse
Expand

Kailash Satyarthi's Nobel Citation Stolen In Theft At South Delhi Home

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: February 07, 2017 11:48 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kailash Satyarthi's Nobel Citation Stolen In Theft At South Delhi Home

There has been a theft in Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi's home in south Delhi

New Delhi:  Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi's Nobel prize citation has been stolen in a theft at his house in south Delhi.

The theft took place last night and was discovered by the staff of the social activist, who was awarded the Noble peace prize in 2014.

Mr Satyarthi, 63, is believed to be away. He is participating in the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Latin America.

The founder of the Bachpan Bachao Andolan, an organization dedicated to ending child labour and rescuing underage workers, Mr Satyarthi shared the Nobel peace prize with Malala Yousafzai of Pakistan.
 

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READFor 37,000-Crore Corporation, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Asks Mumbai, Kya Mangta?
Nobel Laureate Kailash SatyarthiKailash Satyarthi's Home RobbedTheft At Kailash Satyarthi's HomeKailash Satyarthi's South Delhi Home RobbedKailash Satyarthi's Nobel Prize Stolen

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Kung Fu YogaRaeesKaabilLive ScoreEarthquake

................................ Advertisement ................................