Juvenile Stabs Man To Death For Not Lending Scooter In East Delhi: Report

A juvenile has been taken into custody and two others arrested for a stabbing to death a man who had refused to lend his scooter, police said on Saturday.Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Devender Arya identified the deceased as Gulfam, 18, of Nand Nagri of east Delhi and the arrested as Karan and Sunny, also of the same area.According to Gulfam's sister, he was taken out of the house by the juvenile, Karan and Sunny and then the juvenile stabbed Gulfam while the other two held him, police said.Gulfam was taken to GTB Hospital where doctors declared him dead.Police arrested Karan and Sunny on Friday, and during interrogation, they told police that the juvenile and Gulfam used to be friends, but fell out after two months back, the juvenile asked Gulfam to lend his scooter and Gulfam didn't give it and allegedly slapped him too.On Thursday, the trio hatched a plan to take revenge and stabbed him outside his house.The juvenile was apprehended on Friday night and the knife used for the murder was recovered from his possession.