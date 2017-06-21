Brahma Kumaris Join Yoga Enthusiasts At Red Fort Lawns In Delhi

The lawns of the Red Fort today turned into a sea of white as a huge gathering of yoga enthusiasts including followers of Brahma Kumaris joined to celebrate the International Day of Yoga.Braving rains, around 50,00 women and men, all clad in white, converged at the venue and participated in the mass yoga event organised by the Brahma Kumaris.The event began with the live telecast of the speeches of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at three screens installed at the venue following which they performed yogic exercises.The organisers said that they had put up six screens but due to rains three of them malfunctioned.BJP MP from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj also participated in the grand event. Minister of Science and Technology and Environment, Harsh Vardhan and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, who were scheduled to attend the event, did not turn up.Also present on the occasion were Father Filix Jones, Catholic Archdiocese of Delhi, Dildar Hussain Beigh, President of All Hussain Memorial Society and Dr A K Merchant, National Trustee of Bahai community.Rains failed to dampen the spirit of participants who performed with enthusiasm at the event."When we had started it was raining heavily. We were apprehensive whether the event will take place. We reached only to find a huge gathering," said Sujata Malhota, a teacher.The programme was supported by the Ministry of AYUSH.