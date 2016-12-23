Home Ministry Seems Unaware On Delhi Lieutenant General Najeeb Jung's Impending Move

The sudden resignation of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung seems to have caught the Home Ministry unaware with Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi saying Mr Jung had given no indication two days ago when he had a meeting with him."The LG met me day before yesterday but he did not give any indication of submitting his resignation. Another meeting of mine with the LG is scheduled for tomorrow (Friday)... I have come to know about his resignation only from the media," Mr Mehrishi told reporters as soon as the news flashed in TV channels.Delhi being a Union Territory, the LG looks after the Delhi Police and he reports to the Union Home Ministry.Mr Jung regularly meets senior Home Ministry officials for various official works and in his recent interactions he had given no clue about his impending resignation from the post.Official sources said whenever the political leadership of the Central government wants to remove a Governor or Lieutenant General, the onus of conveying the message, asking the incumbents to put in their papers, usually rests with the Union Home Secretary.In the case of Mr Jung, Mr Mehrishi had not conveyed any such message, sources said.It came as a surprise for the Home Ministry officials that Jung has decided to put in his papers without giving any hint in advance. . In fact, sources said the LG had intimated the Home Secretary that from December 25 to January 1 he will be visiting Goa on a private tour.Sources said there is no fixed tenure for a LG of any of the Union Territories even though a Governor is normally appointed for a period of five year or till further order "whichever is earlier".The LG is appointed without specifying any tenure, sources said.