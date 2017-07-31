Highway Liquor Ban: Delhi Government To Re-Verify 40 Hotels, Clubs, Restaurants

The Delhi government has ordered the physical re-verification of around 40 hotels, clubs and restaurants in the city which were sealed due to the Supreme Court's order banning sale of liquor within 500 metres of highways, an official said.The order came after the owners approached the excise department for restoration of their licences, claiming their establishments were beyond the distance limit.An official said the department has constituted a committee for physical re-verification and it has been directed to submit its report at the earliest."The excise department has ordered re-verification of 40 clubs, hotels and restaurants to ascertain whether their sealing was in accordance with the SC's order," the official, who did not wish to be named, said.Two clubs, 19 hotels and as many restaurants comprise the establishments whose distance from highways will be re-verified by the excise department's officials.In April, around five hotel bars in the Aerocity area near the IGI Airport were reopened after a government committee had found they were beyond the distance limit.Over 100 liquor vends, restaurant and hotel bars located within 500 metres of national and state highways had been shut down in the city following the court order.In March, the top Court had banned sale of liquor within 500 metres of state and national highways including in bars, pubs and restaurants.