High Court Notice To Delhi Government On Appointment Of Senior Official In Power Company

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the AAP government and TRANSCO, a state-owned power company, on a plea alleging that the appointment of Director (Finance) in the PSU was not approved by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal.Justice VK Rao directed the authorities to file a counter affidavit in three days on a plea challenging the action of the Power Department to issue an order on June 5 for giving charge of Director (Finance) of Delhi Transco Limited (TRANSCO) to its Company Secretary.The court fixed the hearing for August 3 on the plea filed by Surender Babbar, also a senior officer in the firm, alleging that his seniority has been overlooked.The court, while issuing notice to the Delhi government's Power Department, TRANSCO and its Company Secretary, said "any action taken by any of the respondents pursuant to and on the basis of impunged order of June 5, 2017 will be subject to the outcome of this court".Mr Babbar, who was employed as General Manager (Finance) with TRANSCO, has claimed that the Company Secretary of the firm has been wrongly allowed to take over the charge of Director (Finance).Seeking quashing of June 5 order, Mr Babbar claimed he was the only officer eligible for the post. The plea said that Mr Babbar was sent out of the power company as he had alleged irregularities in the operations and management of projects worth Rs 200 crore executed by Power Grid Corporation.