Help, Accused Of Killing Employer In South Delhi, Dreamt Of Owning Audi

A domestic help and his accomplice were arrested on Wednesday from Noida for allegedly killing his 53-year-old employer and robbing valuables worth lakh of rupees from her house in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony, the police said.Roshan, 22, and his accomplice were nabbed from Atta village of neighbouring Noida and looted jewellery worth about Rs 20 lakh and Rs 3 lakh in cash were recovered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Romil Baaniya said.They were arrested after police put Roshan's mobile on surveillance on getting his number from his Facebook profile. The police had extracted pictures of the accused from footage of a CCTV camera installed about 50 meters from the victim's house.On Tuesday, the victim's husband Manak Lal had informed the police that on reaching home, he found his wife Sarita lying dead and almirahs in his bedroom and storeroom open and valuables missing.The wife was found tied with rope and her mouth taped. She allegedly died due to suffocation, the police said. Their another servant, Rajan was also found tied with ropes. He told police that Roshan had allegedly let four men inside the house and they robbed the valuables and killed Sarita. More than 150 police personnel were pressed into service to nab the accused and teams were sent all over Delhi and Uttar Pradesh at the potential hideouts and routes through which they could try to escape, the DCP said.During investigation, it was found that Roshan had been hired only a month ago and the victim's family had not got his servant verification done. The employers neither had any clue about his personal details nor had his any picture.Even Rajan, who was hired around a couple of months, ago was not vetted by the police.When police contacted the placement agency through which Roshan was hired it found his records turned out to be fake, the police said.The police came to know that Roshan was active on Facebook by the name Balram and had even uploaded his pictures before the incident, the officer said.Through his Facebook account, the police found his mobile number and started analysing the call detail records and traced Roshan and his accomplice Rawat to Atta and arrested them from there.During interrogation, Roshan, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, told police that he used to sell Momos in Atta Market but had always aspired to live a luxurious life and wanted to own an Audi car.He took to working as a domestic help in Sarita's house and found that her husband and son used to leave for work early while she used to be alone.Sensing a good opportunity, he informed his accomplices Rawat, Sonu, Beni Prasad, Arvind who arrived there around 11.10 AM.The arrested duo claimed that they did not have any intention of killing the woman and she died due to suffocation.After carrying out the robbery, the accused divided the looted amount and valuables at Basai Darapur. A majority of which was with Roshan and his accomplice.It is suspected that the other accused have fled Delhi but the police have found some of their relatives and are questioning them.The five accused were neighbours in Todapur and that is how they came in contact with each other.The police are also verifying the antecedents of the placement agency through which Roshan was hired. If they are found lacking on any of the counts, action will be initiated against the agency, said the officer.