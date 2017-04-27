Hearing, Speech Impaired Woman Missing From Delhi Metro Station, Cops Widen Probe

The Delhi police has widened their search for a hearing and speech impaired woman who went missing from a metro station in north Delhi.The court, on Wednesday, took note of reports that a 21-year-old woman who is hearing and speech impaired could not get out of the metro at Jahangirpuri station. Her mother and sister, who were travelling with her, managed to get out of the metro coach.CCTV video shows the woman walking out of the next metro station in Adarsh Nagar.Delhi police has formed a Special Investigation Team or SIT and will expand its search to Delhi's neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan. Police are also planning to search Delhi's red light areas.The High Court had asked police to probe if the woman may have been abducted. The court also pulled up Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and the CISF that in responsible for security at metro stations for letting the woman leave the station without a token."Had they been vigilant such sort of incident would have never happened. It's a vital issue, they must have been vigilant, a division bench said.Delhi police told the High Court that the missing woman's photograph will be uploaded on social media sites. "We have planned to put her photograph on three-seater auto rickshaws," advocate Rahul Mehra told the bench.The court will hear the case next on May 11.(With inputs from IANS)