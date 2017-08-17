He Stole A Gypsy At Night. It Was Too Dark To See It Belonged To Police

The accused did not try to sell the stolen vehicle after he discovered it belonged to Delhi Police, the police said

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: August 17, 2017 00:13 IST
The accused was arrested after Delhi Police scanned CCTV footage (Representational)

New Delhi:  A 32-year-old man who allegedly stole a vehicle at night in south Delhi was in for a surprise when he later saw the vehicle that he 'bagged' was a police car. He later told the cops he did not see the markings on the vehicle since it was too dark.

The accused has been arrested for allegedly stealing the police vehicle from south Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur, police said today. On August 6, the police driver had parked the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy outside his house at South Extension Part-1, only to find it missing in the morning, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Romil Baaniya said a patrol found the stolen vehicle parked in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri on the eve of Independence Day.

The Gypsy belonged to Tughlak Road police station's fleet of Quick Response Vehicles, news agency PTI reported.

The accused, who has been identified only by his first name Ajay, lives at a slum near Tughlaq Lane. He was arrested after police looked at CCTV footage and questioned some locals.

The police said Mr Ajay told them he was not aware the vehicle belonged to the force since it was dark while he was stealing it, adding the accused eventually kept the vehicle at a secluded location and fled.

The accused did not try to sell the vehicle fearing he would get caught, the police said.
 

