No Roads Blocked In Delhi, Say Police On Rumours Ahead Of Ram Rahim Sentence

The Delhi Police has said it has announced no traffic restrictions in the national capital today ahead of the sentencing in a rape case of self-styled guru Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in Haryana's Rohtak, about 60 km away.The capital's police said in late evening tweets on Sunday that "fake" messages were being shared on Whatsapp and asked people not to believe rumours. "There will not be any route diversions or restrictions. All routes are open. False traffic advisories runnning (sic) on social media be ignored," tweeted Madhur Verma, the Delhi Police's Public Relations Officer.He also dismissed as rumours reports that many schools in the national capital were closed because of security concerns, tweeting, "Schools will remain open tomorrow. There are no instructions from #DelhiPolice to close them. Social media rumors should not be believed (sic),"On Friday, as followers of Ram Rahim erupted in violence in Haryana's Panchkula, where the chief of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect was convicted by a trial court, and other places in the state, there were incidents of arson in Delhi too, with a few buses and empty train coaches being burnt.The police have stepped security in Delhi ahead of today's sentencing and are keeping a close watch on the capital's borders.The 50-year-old Dera chief has been found guilty of raping two women followers 15 years ago. The judge who convicted Ram Rahim on Friday will fly to Rohtak jail today to sentence the Dera chief, who is being held at the Sunaria prison about 10 km away from the main city.