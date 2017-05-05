Grenade Found In Well At Delhi's Red Fort, Bomb Disposal On Spot

A grenade found in a well at Delhi's historic Red Fort has sparked a security scare.The grenade was found last evening. A bomb disposal team is at the spot, checking whether the grenade is live.In February too, bullets and boxes of explosives were found inside the Red Fort complex during a clean-up drive.Thousands of tourists visit the Mughal-built monument in the heart of Delhi, where Independence Day celebrations are held every year.The fort has been under heavy security since it was attacked by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in December 2000. Two soldiers and a civilian were killed in the attack.