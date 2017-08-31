Green Tribunal Slams AAP Government Over Delay In Demarcation Of Johar Pond

The National Green Tribunal has slammed the Delhi government over delay in demarcation of a Johar pond in South Delhi and directed it to file an affidavit stating the reason for non-compliance of its order.A bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim asked the counsel appearing for the AAP government to file the document within a week and spell out clearly the time-frame within which it would resolve the matter."Applicant's counsel brings to our notice an order passed on March 30 requiring the respondent no 5 (Delhi government) to file affidavit giving reasons as to why the demarcation of the water body in question was not done and explain the reasons for the delay. On enquiry, it is submitted by counsel appearing for Delhi government that demarcation of the water body in question is not done and tenders apology on behalf of respondent no 5 for non-filing of affidavit as directed. However, he assures that within one week affidavit as directed will be filed," the bench said.The matter was fixed for hearing on September 11. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by a local resident Pavit Singh seeking removal of encroachments near the pond located in Saidulajab village in Saket area of south Delhi and demarcation of the water body.The plea has also sought directions to restore the pond into original condition and identify it as a wetland as per the rules.