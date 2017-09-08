Green Panel Slaps Fines On 7 Housing Societies In Delhi

The National Green Tribunal has slapped fines on seven housing societies in the national capital for generating waste in large quantity and not complying with the solid waste management rules.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar imposed environment compensation on these societies after their lawyers contended that their houses were constructed long ago and they were complying with all environmental measures subject to their limitations.They said the societies would take all appropriate steps to comply with the environmental laws and install anti-pollution devices to treat the pollutants."In light of the above, each of the societies shall pay environmental compensation of Rs 10,000 to Delhi Pollution Control Committee within two weeks and would carry out all the compliance in relation to environmental laws and install anti-pollution devices within six months. The directions issued by joint inspection team shall also be complied with," the bench said.It added, "All these societies shall take steps for collecting the wastes, in their area, in a segregated manner and ensure its carriage to the identified dumping site."The societies are Jawaharlal Nehru Cooperative Group Housing Society Ltd, Jhang Cooperative Group Housing Ltd, Delhi Citizen Society, Neelkanth Apartments, Bharat Apartments, Printers Apartment and the Police Colony.