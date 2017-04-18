Green Panel NGT Issues Notice To Delhi Government Over Factories In Residential Areas

A resident in Delhi today moved the National Green Tribunal against unauthorised industrial units located in residential areas, prompting the green panel to seek response from the Delhi government and others. A bench, headed by Justice Jawad Rahim, issued notices to the Delhi government, Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Delhi Jal Board, BSES Yamuna Power Ltd and others while seeking their reply before May 15.The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Daryaganj resident Mohd Shariq seeking action against illegal factories in the area and demanding sealing of such units in non-conforming areas.The plea, filed through advocate Gaurav Bansal, has also sought directions to initiate criminal proceedings against those running such unauthorised units.It claimed that despite issuance of several letters by Public Grievances Commission of Delhi and Delhi Pollution Control Committee, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has failed to stop operation of illegal factories."The applicant wishes to draw the attention of this tribunal on the issue of operation illegal factories in non confirming areas in residential areas in Daryaganj. It is respectfully submitted that the said illegal industries are being run without having the previous consent of Delhi Pollution Control Committee as prescribed under Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981 and Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974," the plea said.Irked over the menace of unauthorised industrial units running in residential areas here, the NGT had earlier directed the Centre and Delhi Government to close all such units immediately.The green panel had directed the Delhi government to ensure implementation of a 2004 Supreme Court verdict ordering closure of industrial units in non-conforming areas and had ordered discom BSES and Delhi Jal Board to immediately cut electricity and water supply to such units.