'Got Scared. Could Have Been My Child': Manish Sisodia On Gurgaon Murder

Amid outrage over the murder of 7-year-old at a school in Gurgaon, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today said while education was a responsibility of the government, it was a "mistake" to trust private schools. At an interaction with parents and the media in Delhi today, Mr Sisodia said it was time schools were brought under control."Schools have started thinking that no one can take action against them," said Mr Sisodia. "They do not fear the authorities and rules, regulations... they think that big politicians, top police officers children study in our schools, hence no one can touch us."Yesterday, Mr Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, had announced a series of tough measures, which includes mandatory police verification of every staff member of every school and the use of functional CCTV cameras at various spots inside schools."Education is the duty of the government. The fact that we have private players is wrong," he said. "We made a mistake by trusting private schools... This has resulted in poor quality of education in government schools."The minister said the news of the murder of 7-year-old Pradyuman Thakur came as a shock to him. "I got scared when I first heard about this... It could have been my child," the minister told NDTV.The body of the child was found outside the toilet of Ryan International School on Friday, his throat had been slit. The police say he was killed by a conductor of the school bus, who initially tried to assault him sexually and murdered him when he resisted. The family has questioned the police version of events and demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation.A Special Investigation Team has found the school had serious lapses in its security system.A report from the team said many of the CCTV cameras installed in the school campus were not functioning. There were no separate toilets for school bus conductors and drivers, which meant they went to the same toilet used by students. The school, the team also said, had hired staff without proper background checks and police verification.