Girls In 'Crazy Sumit' Prank Videos Said They Knew Of Prank

The three "kissing prank" videos made by a 21-year-old prankster known as "Crazy Sumit" and his friend Satyajeet Kadyan were shot with the girls' consent, the police said on Tuesday."The three girls, seen separately in the videos, had admitted before the investigation officer they are Sumit's friends and the videos were shot with their consent," Sumit's father Lallan Singh told IANS.The girls said they were not even being forced by Sumit to kiss them and that was the part of "prank" video shooting. They were not molested by him, Mr Singh said.According to a senior police officer, the girls denied to have been molested by Sumit.All the girls said they and Sumit were directed by Google and YouTube Channel's team to shoot such videos for more likes. "The girls, however, admitted they did not know such videos were uploaded on social networking sites," the officer said."Delhi Police have asked Google office in Gurugram to establish its role for uploading such obscene videos on social networking sites and YouTube Channel. The Google office senior officials sought 10 days to give their response in this connection. If they are found guilty, legal action will be taken against them under IT-acts" the officer added.The Delhi Police apprehended Sumit along with Kadyan on January 12 from his residence in Ashok Vihar Phase-3 area in Gurugram.Sumit, a final year BCA student of WCTC college in Gurugram, had uploaded three 'prank' videos on a YouTube channel in which he was seen kissing young girls before fleeing on public places.Sumit said he and Kadyan played the 'prank' for gaining publicity and earning money from Google teams.He had contacted Google's team after watching several 'prank' videos during the period when he was recovering from a major accident, the police officer said.Sumit also revealed that he created his channel on YouTube in the name of 'The Crazy Sumit' one and a half years back.He confessed to have made 30-40 various videos of the prank till now, and in October 2016 he was awarded by YouTube on crossing 100,000 subscribers for his channel, he added.After apprehending him, the police freed Sumit after the statement of his women friends.