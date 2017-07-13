Ghaziabad Man Booked For Rape On Marriage Pretext

A case has been filed against a Ghaziabad resident after a 27-year-old woman filed a complaint of repeated sexual assault on the pretext of marriage, police said today.Police said the woman, a resident of Masoodpur in south Delhi, said in her complaint to Vasant Kunj police in south Delhi that she met accused Rohit Choudhary, 30, on social networking site 'Facebook' in November 2015.The woman said in her complaint that she and Rohit first met face to face in December 2015. She said he took her to a Paharganj hotel in February 2016 and established sexual relations with her against her will.Since then, the woman claimed, Rohit had sexually assaulted her on several occasions and she became pregnant twice but had to abort."When I asked him about marriage, he said he will do so after his younger sister got married," the complainant said.She said he also extorted money from her on different occasions and threatened her that he will put her intimate photographs on the internet, if she approached police.Rohit, booked for rape, criminal conspiracy, and threatening to kill, is at large.