German Tourist Stabbed In Delhi, Sushma Swaraj Seeks Report

Delhi | | Updated: April 08, 2017 12:41 IST
German national Benjamin Scolt, 19, was stabbed in New Delhi.

New Delhi:  External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today sought a report from officials concerned over an attack on a 19-year-old German tourist in New Delhi last night.

The Minister has also asked the Delhi government to provide him the best medical treatment.

"I have asked for a report on the attack on German national in Delhi. I have asked Delhi government to provide him best medical treatment," Ms Swaraj said in a tweet.

In a suspected case of robbery, a German national was stabbed in north Delhi's Kotwali area late last night. Benjamin Scolt was robbed and then stabbed multiple times  allegedly by a rickshaw puller, according to police.

News agency IANS reported that the tourist was robbed of his belongings, including cash in Indian currency. Mr Scolt told police that said a man, other than the driver, was already sitting in the rickshaw, when he got on to it.

The German national is currently hospitalised. 

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

