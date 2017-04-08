German Tourist Stabbed In Delhi, Sushma Swaraj Seeks Report

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today sought a report from officials concerned over an attack on a 19-year-old German tourist in New Delhi last night.The Minister has also asked the Delhi government to provide him the best medical treatment."I have asked for a report on the attack on German national in Delhi. I have asked Delhi government to provide him best medical treatment," Ms Swaraj said in a tweet.In a suspected case of robbery, a German national was stabbed in north Delhi's Kotwali area late last night. Benjamin Scolt was robbed and then stabbed multiple times allegedly by a rickshaw puller, according to police.News agency IANS reported that the tourist was robbed of his belongings, including cash in Indian currency. Mr Scolt told police that said a man, other than the driver, was already sitting in the rickshaw, when he got on to it.The German national is currently hospitalised.(With inputs from PTI and IANS)