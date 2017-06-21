German Woman Alleges Rape By Indian Husband, Father-In-Law

A German lady has approached the Delhi police alleging that she was raped by her Punjab-based husband and father-in-law.According to the victim, she got married to the Punjab-based man in Germany. The couple returned to India and started staying with the man's family in Punjab.She has alleged that her father-in-law and husband sexually assaulted her, police said.The woman said her husband left her at a hotel in Paharganj in the city, they said.A complaint was received by the Paharganj police station in this regard. However, no FIR has been registered in the matter.Police said they were examining the complaint.