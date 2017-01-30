Gangster Manjeet Mahal's Father Shot Dead in Delhi's Najafgarh

The father of a criminal was shot dead allegedly by a group of men in outer Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar today in what is suspected to be a revenge killing.It is suspected that the Jyoti Nadu gang is involved in the attack on Manjeet Mahal's father and Delhi Police's Crime Branch teams are probing the matter, police said.The incident took place around 10.10 AM when Shrikrishan was walking outside his home in Mitraon village.A white colour Scorpio stopped outside his home. Five persons came out of the car, fired 12 rounds at him and fled the scene, said a senior police officer.Hearing the gunshots, Shrikrishan's family members rushed out and found him lying in a pool of blood. They then informed police about it."After receiving a PCR call, local police immediately rushed to the spot and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A case of murder has been registered and police has started a probe," the officer said."With Shrikrishan's death, the tally of those murdered in the series of revenge killings that started in late December in 2014-2015 has gone up to five. Last year, a father-son duo, the family of an arrested member of Mahal gang, was gunned down at their residence in Chhawla."Mahal, a native of Najafgarh's Mitraon, a village infamous for gang wars, came in contact with notorious gangster Balraj over two decades ago. Once Balraj was killed in a gang war, Mahal took over the gang and he was in the crime world for over two decades," he said.He was arrested for allegedly masterminding the killing of ex-MLA Bharat Singh and half a dozen other murders and is lodged in Bhondsi Jail.