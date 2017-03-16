Gang That Stole Bikes, Phones 'To Impress Girlfriends', Busted In Delhi

Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a ring of mobile phone snatchers and motorcycle lifters after it detained three persons, including two juveniles. Accused Sunil Kumar Negi, 19, and his two juvenile accomplices used the stolen bikes and mobile phones to impress their girlfriends.Six stolen bikes and five mobile phones were recovered from them.Sunil Kumar Negi, 19, along with two juvenile accomplices who reside in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, was apprehended on Wednesday night when the three were riding a stolen motorcycle."Mr Negi and his accomplices said they were involved in 13 cases of snatching of mobile phones and stealing bikes from Sangam Vihar, Govindpuri, Devli and Pul Prahladpur area in south Delhi," Deputy Commissioner of Police Ishwar Singh said.Mr Negi, a native of Uttarkashi in Uttrakhand, and his accomplices stole bikes of different makes to impress their girlfriends and took them for joyrides. They also gifted stolen mobile phones to them.Mr Negi was identified from closed-circuit TV footage from one of the crime spots in February, Neb Sarai Senior police office, Kuldeep Singh said.