4 Injured After BMW Hits Cab In Delhi

At least four persons were injured when a speeding BMW car hit an Uber cab in South Delhi which then collided with an autorickshaw on Sunday, police said.According to the police, BMW driver Rakesh, 28, was arrested. He seemed to be under the influence of alcohol.Munni Data, 28, her 32-year-old husband Bitto Pal, Uber cab driver Pradeep and the autorickshaw driver Ram Chander, were admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said.Munni Data and Bitto Pal had hired the cab from Noida to go to the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The collision took place at RK Puram in south Delhi where the BMW hit the cab, which then collided with the autorickshaw.