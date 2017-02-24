Former Delhi BJP Legislator Vijay Jolly Denies Rape Charge

Former Delhi BJP legislator Vijay Jolly has been charged with rape after a woman alleged that he drugged and assaulted her, police said today. The former Saket legislator, who denies the charges, has been accused of rape, criminal intimidation and poisoning after the woman, a resident of Delhi, filed a complaint at a women's police station on Tuesday.The woman has alleged in her complaint that Mr Jolly spiked her drink before sexually assaulting her at Gurgaon's Aapno Ghar Resort on February 10.Mr Jolly, a legislator from 2003 to 2008, said he filed a police complaint against the woman, who he alleged was blackmailing and extorting him, on February 17.He told Press Trust of India that the allegations were fabricated, meant to defame him and tarnish his political image.Mr Jolly said the woman was a member of the BJP's women's wing and had met him alone at the resort on February 10. There she tried to extort a sum of Rs 5 lakh from him and threatened to file a rape case if he did not agree, he said.A First Information Report or FIR for extortion and criminal conspiracy had been lodged against the woman at Khidki Daula Police Station on the basis of Mr Jolly's complaint, a senior police officer said."When the woman and her husband came to know that I had filed a complaint against her for threatening and extorting me, she to divert police investigation and action against her, filed fabricated allegations against me," he alleged.Gurugram Police Commissioner, Sandeep Khirwar told PTI: "We are investigating the cases and are thoroughly examining the FIRs and allegations made by Vijay Jolly and the woman."