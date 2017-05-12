Foreign National Gets 12 Years Jail For Carrying Party Drug In Delhi

A 44-year-old Nigerian national, who used to supply party drugs, has landed in jail for 12 years after a Delhi court held him guilty of possessing commercial quantity of the contraband.Special Judge Sanjay Garg said the man was carrying huge quantity of 44 grams of Ecstasy, also known as a party pill or 'love drug', and imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on him, holding him guilty under the provision of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.The court awarded rigorous imprisonment to convict Jackson Nwaobiara Obinna, who is currently a resident of Uttam Nagar area of West Delhi.As per a central government notification of October 2001, if the quantity of Ecstasy is 10 grams or more, it comes under the category of commercial quantity.According to the prosecution, the crime branch of Delhi police had got a tip-off in August 2012 that Obinna, who was allegedly involved in supplying party drug to youngsters in Delhi and Gurgaon, would come to Dwarka to give Ecstasy tablets to someone.Police formed a team which apprehended the accused from Dwarka area of Southwest Delhi and recovered 150 tablets of the drug from him. On testing the tablets, it gave a positive result for Ecstasy and Obinna was arrested.During the trial, the man denied the allegations against him and claimed he was falsely implicated by police. He sought leniency saying he has to support his mother and wife, who live in poverty.