Foggy Morning In Delhi, Minimum Temperature At 6 Degrees

It was a foggy Tuesday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 6 degrees Celsius.The sky would remain mainly clear in the day, however, there was moderate to shallow fog here with dense fog at isolated places, an official of India Meteorological Department said.The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 18 degrees Celsius. Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 97 per cent.Monday's maximum temperature was recorded at 19.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average for this time of the season.