Flight Operations Suspended At Delhi Airport After 'Drone-Like Object' Spotted

Many flights were diverted as the operations were suspended for about 40 minutes.

Delhi | | Updated: August 20, 2017 23:11 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Flight Operations Suspended At Delhi Airport After 'Drone-Like Object' Spotted

Sources said the 'drone-like object' was spotted by an Air Asia pilot about 19:09 hours.

New Delhi:  Flight operations were suspended for over half-an-hour at the international airport in the national capital today after a "drone-like object" was spotted in one of the runways.

Sources said the "drone-like object" was spotted by an Air Asia pilot about 19:09 hours. 

Many flights were diverted as the operations were suspended for about 40 minutes, the sources said.

Flight operations resumed at 1955 hours after clearance from the Delhi Police, they added.

Airport security sources said the pilot while landing reported about the object.

An airport spokesperson could not be contacted immediately.

The airport, which has three runways, is the busiest in the country and handles around 1,200 flight movements everyday. During peak time, the airport handles up to 70 flights per hour.

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READIndian-Origin Boy Wins UK Show With IQ Higher Than Albert Einstein's
Delhi airportservices put offdronetrains delayed delhi airportdelhi airport drone spotted

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreToilet Ek Prem KathaJio Phone Booking VIP 2Vishal Sikka ResignsLenovo K8 Note SaleBareilly Ki Barfi

................................ Advertisement ................................