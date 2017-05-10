Fire in Delhi's Antriksh Bhawan

The fire broke out at the 11th floor of the Antriksh Bhawan building.

Delhi | | Updated: May 10, 2017 10:34 IST
Fire in Delhi's Antriksh Bhawan

Antriksh Bhawan Fire: 17 fire engines were rushed to the spot.

New Delhi:  A fire broke out today in Antriksh Bhawan in New Delhi, following which 17 fire engines were rushed to the spot, officials said.

The fire was brought under control within an hour.

The fire broke out at the 11th floor of the Antriksh Bhawan building located on Kasturba Gandhi Marg in central Delhi.

"A call was received at 8.29 a.m., following which 17 fire tenders were rushed to the spot," an official of the fire department told IANS.

"The fire was brought under control by 9.15 a.m. No one was injured in the incident," the official added.

