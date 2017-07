Fire broke out in central Delhi's Gaffar Market in Karol Bagh this morning but nobody was injured in the incident, officials said.However, a garment shop and a mobile accessory shop were destroyed, they added.A call was received around 11:50 AM about the fire in the two shops, said an officer from the Delhi fire services.Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control within half an hour, he said.