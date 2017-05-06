Fire Breaks Out In Delhi's Kashmere Gate

A fire broke out tonight at a shoe company's showroom in North Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, police said.

Delhi | | Updated: May 06, 2017 23:20 IST
68 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Fire Breaks Out In Delhi's Kashmere Gate

An electrical short-circuit triggered the fire, suspect the police.

New Delhi:  A fire broke out tonight at a shoe company's showroom in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, police said.

"A call about the fire was received by us at 8:05 PM. Fire Department personnel are at work at the site located on Church Road," a Delhi Fire Service official said.

"No casualty or injury to anyone has been immediately reported and further details are awaited," he said.

Police suspected that an electrical short-circuit triggered the fire.

"The fire spread quickly due to hot weather condition," a police official said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

68 Shares
ALSO READ1 Policeman, 2 Civilians Killed In Terror Attack In Kashmir's Anantnag District
Kashmere GateFire

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2MantostaanGuardians Of The Galaxy 2

................................ Advertisement ................................