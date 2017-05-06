Fire Breaks Out In Delhi's Kashmere Gate

New Delhi: A fire broke out tonight at a shoe company's showroom in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, police said.
"A call about the fire was received by us at 8:05 PM. Fire Department personnel are at work at the site located on Church Road," a Delhi Fire Service official said.
"No casualty or injury to anyone has been immediately reported and further details are awaited," he said.
Police suspected that an electrical short-circuit triggered the fire.
"The fire spread quickly due to hot weather condition," a police official said.
