Fire Breaks Out At Anand Parbat And Lala Lajpat Rai Market, No Injuries Reported

Two incidents of fire were reported in central Delhi this morning. However, there were no reports of injuries to anyone.A fire broke out at a two-storey godown, used to keep confectionery items, in the Anand Parbat area at around 6:35 am, a senior officer from the Delhi Fire Services said.10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was put out by 9:10 am, he said.Another incident of fire was reported from Lala Lajpat Rai market opposite Red Fort.A call about a fire in 15-16 makeshift shops in the market was received around 7:20 am, said the officer.16 fire tenders were sent to douse the flames, which could be controlled only by 8:50am.A short-circuit is suspected to have triggered the blaze.