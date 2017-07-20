Fire Breaks Out At Anand Parbat And Lala Lajpat Rai Market, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out at a two-storey godown, used to keep confectionery items, in the Anand Parbat area at around 6:35 am

Delhi | | Updated: July 20, 2017 12:36 IST
Both fires were kept under control, with no injuries reported (Representational)

New Delhi:  Two incidents of fire were reported in central Delhi this morning. However, there were no reports of injuries to anyone.

A fire broke out at a two-storey godown, used to keep confectionery items, in the Anand Parbat area at around 6:35 am, a senior officer from the Delhi Fire Services said.

10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was put out by 9:10 am, he said.

Another incident of fire was reported from Lala Lajpat Rai market opposite Red Fort.

A call about a fire in 15-16 makeshift shops in the market was received around 7:20 am, said the officer.

16 fire tenders were sent to douse the flames, which could be controlled only by 8:50am.

A short-circuit is suspected to have triggered the blaze.

