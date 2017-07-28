Fight Over Paneer, Dehi Boy Forced To Drink Acid-Like Chemical

A milkman's 18-year-old son was forcefully fed an "acid-like" chemical by a group of men, a day after one of the accused had an altercation with him at his shop in southeast Delhi's Sangam Vihar, the police said.The victim Yogesh is admitted to AIIMS and his condition is critical. His father Brijesh said doctors have told him that Yogesh has a 50 per cent chance of survival."Yogesh is in severe pain and we are hoping that he will come through it," his father said.Brijesh was upstairs in his house when the incident happened but was informed by neighbours and his daughter about the matter.He said that on the night of July 24, Golu, who lives in their neighbourhood, had come to his shop to buy paneer.However, he was told that paneer was not available.Enraged over the matter, Golu picked up a knife kept in the shop and tried to attack Yogesh.He threatened them with dire consequences, alleged Yogesh's father.He said they thought Golu had threatened them in a drunken state and did not pay much heed.The next day, when Yogesh was about to shut the shop, Golu came brandishing a pistol along with some other men, Brijesh said."It was around 11 pm and Yogesh was wrapping up work when Golu came there with other people. They held Yogesh at gunpoint and four-five men held his hands and feet. First they thrashed my son and then Golu made him consume acid," said Brijesh.In a statement recorded with the police, Yogesh's sister claimed she heard her brother's screams from the shop that is located next to their house.When she came out, she saw her brother was trying to escape from the clutches of the men who had held him down.Police have recovered the bottle of the chemical that was fed to Yogesh and have sent it for forensic examination.Romil Baaniya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) said they were informed by Majedia Hospital about Yogesh being admitted there. Later he was referred to AIIMS.Police said two suspects have been detained and are being questioned in the case.