Father, Son Arrested For Smuggling Gold Worth 50 Lakhs At Delhi Airport

Delhi | | Updated: August 31, 2017 21:41 IST
The accused were intercepted at IGI Airport after their arrival from Dubai.

New Delhi:  A father-son duo has been arrested by customs authorities at the international airport in Delhi for allegedly trying to smuggling in gold valued at about Rs 50 lakh here, officials said.

The accused, father (60) and his son (33), were intercepted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) after their arrival from Dubai yesterday.

"A detailed personal and baggage search of both resulted in the recovery of two gold kada, two gold chains and two belt buckles total weighing 1,700 grams," a press release issued today by the customs said.

The value of the gold items, which have been seized, is Rs 50.18 lakh, it said, adding the two have been arrested.

