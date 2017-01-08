Experts Welcome Move To Make Connaught Place Traffic-Free

With the Inner and Middle circles of Connaught Place going traffic-free for three months from February, experts say the move will go a long way in improving the area's ecosystem.However, they added that the government needs to come up with an effective plan in consultation with all stakeholders to make it a success.Arjun Pandey, founder of Delhipedia, an audio-visual encyclopedia of the city, says that Connaught Place has lost its relevance as a well-designed historic structure due to its vehicular population."The move to pedestrianise Connaught Place would give Delhiites a chance to admire the beautifully-designed place rather than cribbing about the traffic there," he told IANS.Acknowledging that the traders located in the market have objected to the move, he said: "The government must make sure they consider their views as well and come up with an effective plan where nobody suffers."The traders having their business establishments at Connaught Place have opposed the move to pedestrianise the area fearing loss of business.However, Pandey feels it is very important that the move shows positive outcomes so it could be replicated to other congested parts of the city as well like Chandni Chowk, Gaffar Market, etc. and later on in other cities as well."Unless a step is implemented we can never speculate how it is going to turn out to be. Therefore, Delhiites must welcome this step taken by the government and see if it works out," he said.Asked if it would be practical to enforce the decision, Pandey said it depends on how people of Delhi react to it."The parking space at the parking lots at Shivaji Stadium, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Palika is big enough to accommodate more than 3,000 cars. People can easily park their vehicles in these parking lots and avail the shuttle service for there to the inner circle.""But at the end, it depends on people if they accept this move or not," he adds.Sohinder Gill, Director, Corporate Affairs at the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV), welcomed the decision of the Urban Development Ministry to allow electric vehicles in the Middle and Inner circles."It was extremely necessary that we adopt the greener mode of transportation in India in a mission mode. The spark has been created by the government and the mission has kick-started. The initiative will go a long way in improving the ecosystem of the area, providing cleaner, healthier and safer mobility to the commuters," he said.As per directions of the Urban Development Ministry, the Inner and Middle Circles will be made traffic free on pilot basis for three months from February as a part of Central government's Smart City project.