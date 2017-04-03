Give Us An EVM, Will Prove Tampering, Says Arvind Kejriwal: 10 Points

Arving kejriwal alleged that 300 machines were sent for the Madhya Pradesh by-elections from Kanpur.
New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, today alleged "dangerous" tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) with the use of sophisticated software to rig polls. "We urge the Election Commission to reveal the EVM software to the country," the Aam Aadmi Party chief said, accusing the poll body of "making a mockery" of elections. The allegations follow reports that an EVM only issued slips with the BJP symbol during a trial in Madhya Pradesh, where by-polls will be held on Sunday.
Mr Kejriwal alleged that 300 machines were sent for the Madhya Pradesh by-elections from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, the state where elections were held recently.
"Technically, EVMs can't be used or shifted 45 days from poll results. So what was the Election Commission's compulsion?" Mr Kejriwal questioned.
Mr Kejriwal said since the UP results were declared on March 11, EVMs shouldn't have been shifted before April 26.
AAP has alleged tampering on a "massive scale" that, the party says, was exposed in Madhya Pradesh.
The Election Commission has ordered an investigation and transferred two top officers and three policemen after an EVM from Kanpur reeled out BJP voter slips during a demo for journalists in Bhind in Madhya Pradesh.
"We challenge the Election Commission to make the EVM available to us for 72 hours. We will read the code and rewrite it too," said Mr Kejriwal.
According to media reports, BJP slips came out on pressing different buttons on the Voter-verifiable Paper Audit Trail or VVPAT machine during the demo.
The VVPAT machine pushes out slips with the party symbol that a voter chooses by pressing a button. The slip drops into a box. If the slip doesn't reflect the voters' choice, they can file a complaint with the Election Commission, which has to immediately stop voting if the claim is correct.
Opposition parties allege that the Bhind incident proves that tampered voting machines had a role in the BJP's giant victory in Uttar Pradesh. They also allege that Election officer Saleena Singh threatened journalists with detention if the news was reported.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called the allegations "ridiculous"