Give Us An EVM, Will Prove Tampering, Says Arvind Kejriwal: 10 Points

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, today alleged "dangerous" tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) with the use of sophisticated software to rig polls. "We urge the Election Commission to reveal the EVM software to the country," the Aam Aadmi Party chief said, accusing the poll body of "making a mockery" of elections. The allegations follow reports that an EVM only issued slips with the BJP symbol during a trial in Madhya Pradesh, where by-polls will be held on Sunday.